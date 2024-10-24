REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach will host its annual Sea Witch Festival from Oct. 25-27, 2024, bringing a weekend filled with events and vendors. To accommodate festival activities, the city has announced parking restrictions along Rehoboth Avenue and nearby streets.
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department began placing no parking signs on Oct. 22. Despite this, police say some drivers have moved cones to bypass restrictions. Cars parked in violation will be towed as necessary.
The parking restrictions are as follows:
- Friday 2 a.m. to Sunday 5 p.m.: The entire Bandstand, Rehoboth Avenue first block median (south side).
- Saturday 2 a.m. to Sunday 5 p.m.: Rehoboth Avenue first block, from 32 Rehoboth Avenue to Penny Lane Mall.
- Saturday 1 a.m. to Saturday 5 p.m.: Rehoboth Avenue first block median (north side), second block median, third block median, Rehoboth Avenue south side from 228 Rehoboth Avenue to Second Street, and the Convention Center parking lot. The fourth block median will also be restricted.
Additional parking restrictions are in effect on side streets, marked with signage. Festival-goers are urged to follow posted signs to ensure a smooth and enjoyable weekend.