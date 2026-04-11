paul kares event concert for kids in dewey beach april 12

The Paul Kares Concert for the Kids fundraiser will bring live music and community support to Dewey Beach on April 12. (pictured: a past Paul Kares event, via Paul Kares Foundation)

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Paul Kares will host its fifth annual Concert for the Kids fundraiser April 12 at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center.

The event, scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m., will feature performances by the Cape High School Jazz Band, Sweet Leda and Bad River, along with a special collaboration including musicians Paul Cullen and Tony Sciuto, according to the foundation.

Paul Kares says the proceeds from the fundraiser will support programs that help children and young adults pursue careers in the culinary and musical arts through scholarships, training and access to equipment.

Tickets are $95 and include food, drinks and entertainment. Organizers of the event say tickets are available now and can also be purchased at the door.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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