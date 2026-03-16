LEWES, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation says drivers should expect intermittent lane closures on Robinsonville Road between Harts Road and Conleys Chapel Road as milling and paving work begins March 23.
The roadwork is scheduled to run through March 28, weather permitting, according to DelDOT.
Crews will mill the existing pavement and repave sections of the roadway. The work will require intermittent lane closures along Robinsonville Road in the Lewes area while construction is underway.
DelDOT asks drivers traveling through the work zone to slow down and be prepared for minor delays.