Robinsonville Road

Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures on Robinsonville Road between Harts Road and Conleys Chapel Road

LEWES, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation says drivers should expect intermittent lane closures on Robinsonville Road between Harts Road and Conleys Chapel Road as milling and paving work begins March 23.

The roadwork is scheduled to run through March 28, weather permitting, according to DelDOT.

Crews will mill the existing pavement and repave sections of the roadway. The work will require intermittent lane closures along Robinsonville Road in the Lewes area while construction is underway.

DelDOT asks drivers traveling through the work zone to slow down and be prepared for minor delays.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you