MILFORD, Del. - A woman from Bridgeville has been identified as the person who died after being hit by a car on North DuPont Boulevard earlier this month, according to the Milford Police Department.
The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 14, just south of North Street Extended. Police and EMS arrived to find 55-year-old Sharon Smith on the shoulder of the road. Smith was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Milford Police are continuing to investigate the deadly crash. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information is asked to contact PFC H. Simpson at 302-422-8081.