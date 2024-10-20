LEWES, Del. - Thousands of photographs are on display in Lewes, as residents from across Delmarva came together to honor those who have died following the 9/11 attacks in the war on terror.
Remembering our Fallen is a traveling tribute that tours the country, featuring images of 5,394 fallen military members killed in the Iraq or Afghanistan war. David Luton, who has driven the memorial trailer to six different locations this year, was inspired to participate after hearing a statement from a grieving father. "He was afraid his son would be forgotten," Luton said, emphasizing the importance of keeping these heroes' memories alive.
The memorial comprises 33 towers, each symbolizing a different aspect of sacrifice: light brown for those who lost their lives due to injuries sustained in combat, blue for those who took their own lives after returning home, and red for those who died during training.
Kellie Bergen, who helped organize the event, shared stories of bravery, including a young man and his dog who saved lives, and a former NFL player who served in the military.
One story resonated deeply with her, as she met the mother of Corey Kowall. "I’m wearing the My Warriors Place t-shirt today to honor him," Bergen said. Kowall's mother founded My Warriors Place in Ruskin, Florida, to honor her son’s legacy.
The event concluded with a prayer, as the community came together to dismantle the memorial, marking a final tribute to the fallen heroes.
The memorial will continue its journey across the country, ensuring that the lives lost are honored and remembered.