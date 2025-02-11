Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop. For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM EST Thursday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&