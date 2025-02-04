SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Diners heading to Bethany Blues BBQ Pit and The Palace in Milford this week will be met with an unexpected sight and sound. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ “Hell on Wheels” truck will park outside both locations, broadcasting the recorded screams of pigs on their way to slaughter. The truck is a life-size display depicting pigs crammed into transport crates.
The truck, which features a hyper-realistic design of real pigs in transport, plays a subliminal message every 10 seconds urging people to go vegan. The demonstration is part of PETA’s ongoing campaign against the meat industry.
The truck will be stationed outside Bethany Blues BBQ Pit, located at 6 N Pennsylvania Avenue in Bethany Beach, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m. It will then move to The Palace at 556 South Dupont Boulevard in Milford on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at noon.
According to PETA, more than 1 million pigs die each year during transport to slaughterhouses, and at least 40,000 suffer injuries. The organization says the meat industry subjects pigs to inhumane conditions. PETA says this demonstration is to raise awareness of these practices and encourage diners to choose plant-based options instead.