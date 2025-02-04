Hell on Wheels

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Diners heading to Bethany Blues BBQ Pit and The Palace in Milford this week will be met with an unexpected sight and sound. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ “Hell on Wheels” truck will park outside both locations, broadcasting the recorded screams of pigs on their way to slaughter. The truck is a life-size display depicting pigs crammed into transport crates.

The truck, which features a hyper-realistic design of real pigs in transport, plays a subliminal message every 10 seconds urging people to go vegan. The demonstration is part of PETA’s ongoing campaign against the meat industry.

“Behind every rack of ribs or barbecue pork sandwich is a once-living, sensitive individual who was crammed onto a truck for a terrifying, miserable journey to their death,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck is an appeal to anyone who eats pigs to remember that the meat industry is cruel to them and that the only kind meal is a vegan one.”

The truck will be stationed outside Bethany Blues BBQ Pit, located at 6 N Pennsylvania Avenue in Bethany Beach, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m. It will then move to The Palace at 556 South Dupont Boulevard in Milford on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at noon.

According to PETA, more than 1 million pigs die each year during transport to slaughterhouses, and at least 40,000 suffer injuries. The organization says the meat industry subjects pigs to inhumane conditions. PETA says this demonstration is to raise awareness of these practices and encourage diners to choose plant-based options instead.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

