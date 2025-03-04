OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Council has enacted new rental restrictions, setting a minimum stay requirement of five days for residential areas and mobile homes starting in the summer of 2025 and 2026. By 2027, the minimum stay will increase to 31 days.
The ruling has ignited debate among residents, realtors, and local officials. Mayor Rick Meehan defended the decision, emphasizing that these areas were never intended for short-term rentals. "They're single-family home districts, and really, rentals aren't supposed to take place in single-family home districts," Meehan said.
However, some community members, including local realtor Terry Miller, oppose the restrictions, arguing they infringe on property rights and could negatively impact the real estate market. "This affects everybody in Ocean City, not just R1 and MH owners. This is property rights," Miller said. "All of these black areas now go away. They are not available for you as a renter to come stay, and they’re not available to you as a second homeowner to purchase if you want any rental income."
Miller has launched a petition for a referendum to put the issue to a public vote. If enough signatures are collected, the proposal will appear on the next general election ballot. Miller says those interested in signing the petition can email ocvote4str@gmail.com.
Meehan remains unconvinced that the restrictions will harm property values, arguing that some prospective buyers may be drawn to neighborhoods without frequent short-term renters. "Some people want to buy a second home where they're not going to see rentals all around them, or constant turnover in the properties next door to them," he said. "That could be an enhancement as well."
The new minimum stay requirements are in effect for now.