DELAWARE - Election season is over and the Delaware Department of Transportation wants everyone to make sure they remove any lingering campaign signs that they may have placed along the side of the road.
Under Delaware law signs are allowed to go up 30 days before and stay up 30 days after any election. That means all the signs that are still out there on the side of the road need to be picked up before Dec. 6.
Violators can be fined $25 per sign and they will also be charged a recovery fee of $15 per sign.