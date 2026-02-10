SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Allen Chorman, a pillar of the agricultural aviation community passed away Monday, according to his son, Jeff Chorman.
Alllen passed away at Beebe Hospital after what Jeff described as a "long battle" with congestive heart failure and pulmonary hypertension.
"The hardest thing I've ever done in my life was walking out of that room that he passed in," said Jeff.
The Sussex County native's connection to aviation and agriculture began at an early age. In 1956, he began working for Joe Hudson, at what is now Eagle Crest Airport in Milton. In 1965, Allen began flying and spraying for Hudson, eventually becoming his protégé, according to Chorman's website.
In 1987, Hudson sold the business to Allen, who renamed it Allen Chorman, Inc., and moved operations to Chorman Airport in Greenwood.
Over his career, Allen Chorman flew 40 seasons as an agricultural pilot, logging more than 30,000 accident-free flight hours.
"With 13 complete engine failures, 13 times that engine quit, he landed the plane and never scratched it." said Jeff.
Jeff Chorman said his father took great pride in being part of the agricultural community and worked hard to support farmers across the region.
“He was not without his flaws but truly tried to help people that he thought needed helping,” Jeff said.
Jeff Chorman began flying at a young age and after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2000, he began flying full time for the family business. Allen Chorman and Son, Inc. continued to grow, and under Jeff Chorman’s leadership, operations expanded into Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company’s fleet grew to more than 20 airplanes and two helicopters.
"Every little boy grows up wanting to be their father and that's all I've ever wanted to do, is be like him," said Jeff.
Allen Chorman retired from flying in 2021. Jeff Chorman manages all aspects of Chorman Spraying, LLC. The team includes pilots, ground crew, aviation mechanics and office staff who support operations at 10 main airfields and five satellite airfields.
The family is planning a ceremony for Feb. 28, though additional details have not yet been confirmed.