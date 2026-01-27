SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — A burst pipe flooded a Selbyville home this week after freezing temperatures caused plumbing damage, according to one plumbing company.
Plumbers said the homeowner noticed water filling the house and called for help. When technicians arrived, they found a burst pipe behind a downstairs bathroom — a problem experts say rarely has a quick fix once it occurs.
Jeremiah Bull, a plumbing technician with Selby Family Plumbing, said proper insulation could likely have prevented the damage.
This insulation here, you see, wet and frozen. It's very cold," Bull said. “Make sure everything’s insulated. That will help keep your pipes from freezing.”
Bull said while pipes themselves can be insulated, protecting the entire surrounding area is more effective.
Selby Family Plumbing reported responding to several similar calls this week and expects demand to remain high as long as cold temperatures continue.
Plumbing technician Dean Selby said pipe material also plays a role. PVC pipes, common in the area, can become brittle over time. He said technicians are increasingly replacing them with PEX piping, which can expand when water freezes.
Expandable pipes are not foolproof, Selby said, but they reduce the risk of bursting.
Plumbing experts also recommend running a steady stream of water during extreme cold rather than relying on a slow drip, noting that small preventative steps can help homeowners avoid costly repairs.
