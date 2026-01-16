DOVER, Del. - Milford Police arrested 26-year-old John A Carey Jr after linking him to a string of burglaries that occurred on Jan. 4.
Detectives linked Carey to three burglaries that occurred at the following businesses:
- My Sister’s Fault (Unit block of SW Front St.)
- TJ’ Auto Repair (200 block of Marshall St.)
- Country Corner Market (500 block of SE 2nd St.)
Carey was incarcerated at the Sussex Correctional Institution stemming from another incident that occurred in Milford.
He was arraigned through the Justice of the Peace Court and charged with the following crimes:
- 1 count of Wearing a Disguise during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- 3 counts of Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- 2 counts of Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony)
- 6 counts of Theft under $1500
- 3 counts of Criminal Mischief
Carey was issued a $30,000 cash bond and remains in the custody of the Department of Correction. He was also issued a no contact order with the victims and ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.