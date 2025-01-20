Handcuffs

Delaware State Police say they arrested a 19-year-old on felonly and misdemeanor charges 

SEAFORD, Del.- A traffic stop in Seaford led to the arrest of 19-year-old Asjmeir Fiorentino on multiple gun and drug charges, according to Delaware State Police.

On Jan. 15, at approximately 12:31 p.m., Sussex County Governor’s Task Force members were patrolling Concord Road near Tranquill Boulevard when they stopped a Ford Edge for a registration violation. The driver, identified as Fiorentino of Seaford, was found to be driving without a valid license.

During the stop, detectives say they identified the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the car and spotted a marijuana cigar in the center cup holder. Fiorentino was taken into custody, and a subsequent search of the vehicle and his person uncovered the following:

  • A Polymer 9mm handgun

  • An extended round magazine

  • Multiple rounds of 9mm ammunition

  • Approximately 1.62 grams of crack cocaine

  • Approximately 1.66 grams of marijuana

  • Drug paraphernalia

Troopers say Fiorentino was transported to Troop 4 and charged with several felonies, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of an untraceable firearm, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, and possession of personal-use marijuana as a person under 21.

After being arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, Fiorentino was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,403 cash bond.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you