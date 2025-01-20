SEAFORD, Del.- A traffic stop in Seaford led to the arrest of 19-year-old Asjmeir Fiorentino on multiple gun and drug charges, according to Delaware State Police.
On Jan. 15, at approximately 12:31 p.m., Sussex County Governor’s Task Force members were patrolling Concord Road near Tranquill Boulevard when they stopped a Ford Edge for a registration violation. The driver, identified as Fiorentino of Seaford, was found to be driving without a valid license.
During the stop, detectives say they identified the smell of burnt marijuana coming from the car and spotted a marijuana cigar in the center cup holder. Fiorentino was taken into custody, and a subsequent search of the vehicle and his person uncovered the following:
A Polymer 9mm handgun
An extended round magazine
Multiple rounds of 9mm ammunition
Approximately 1.62 grams of crack cocaine
Approximately 1.66 grams of marijuana
Drug paraphernalia
Troopers say Fiorentino was transported to Troop 4 and charged with several felonies, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of an untraceable firearm, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, and possession of personal-use marijuana as a person under 21.
After being arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, Fiorentino was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,403 cash bond.