SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department is investigating after an unidentified deceased individual was recovered Wednesday from Williams Pond.
Authorities said kayakers discovered what appeared to be a body in the water at approximately 11:16 a.m. Seaford Police, DNREC officers, Station 87 EMS and Fire responded to the scene and confirmed the presence of a deceased individual.
The person has not been identified, and officials said no additional details are being released pending notification of next of kin and further investigation.
The body has been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, which will determine the cause and manner of death.
Due to the site’s proximity to Frederick Douglass Elementary, officials said steps were taken to ensure the scene and investigation were not visible to children.
Police said there is no known threat to the public at this time. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department at (302) 629-6645 or through its Facebook page.