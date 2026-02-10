MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night on Dupont Boulevard near Millsboro.
State police said troopers responded at about 9:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Dupont Boulevard near Avenue of Honor. A preliminary investigation found that a Ford Edge with two people inside was driving north on Dupont Boulevard when a silver or white passenger car began tailgating and driving aggressively behind it.
Police said the unknown shooter fired an unknown number of shots from the other car, striking the Ford Edge. No one was hurt.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing the investigation.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective A. Stimac at 302-752-3791. Tips can also be submitted by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.