LAUREL, Del.- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night, which left a man hurt and sent officers to two separate scenes.
According to officials, at about 7:26 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of the Little Creek Apartment complex for reports of a fight. While on scene, officers were also called to the 500 block of Center Street. There, they say they found an unresponsive man with a stab wound to his abdomen.
Police said the man was given medical aid until EMS arrived. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Laurel Police state that the attacker is still at large. However, police said a preliminary investigation shows the stabbing was not a random act of violence, and there is no perceived threat to the public.