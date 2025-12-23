LONG NECK, Del. - Delaware State Police are asking for help identifying those responsible for a series of thefts and attempted thefts from cars in the Pot Nets Bayside community.
According to police, multiple cars were targeted overnight. People broke or attempted to break windows and steal belongings left inside. Police are urging people who live in the area to lock their cars, remove valuables and stay alert for suspicious activity.
Detective A. Stimac is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call him at 302-752-3791. Tipsters can also send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or submit a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may remain anonymous.