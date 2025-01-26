MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning, Jan. 25, on Dupont Boulevard near Millsboro.
According to police, the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. when someone driving northbound on Dupont Boulevard near Avenue of Honor was shot at by an unknown person from another car. The car then ran from the scene heading northbound, and while the victim’s car was struck by the gunfire, the victim was not injured.
Detectives from Delaware State Police Troop 4 are actively investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective M. Skidmore at 302-752-3796 or provide tips anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.