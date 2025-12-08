GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware State Police Troop 4 has issued a Gold Alert for four missing children from Georgetown. According to troopers, the children—Mallory, Cody, Evey, and Cash Broomall—are believed to be with their father, in violation of a court order.
Troopers say the children were last seen in the area of Clipper Street in Smyrna on Friday December 5. Efforts to contact or locate Mallory Broomall, the oldest of the group, have been unsuccessful, and police say there is growing concern for the children's safety and well-being.
Troopers describe the children as the following:
Mallory Broomall: 12 years old, approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Cody Broomall: 8 years old, about 3 feet 5 inches tall, also weighing 90 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Evey Broomall: 6 years old, around 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.
Cash Broomall: 5 years old, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing about 30 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
The children's clothing descriptions are currently unknown.
Police believe the children may be traveling in a black Ford F-150 with Delaware registration CL70230.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mallory, Cody, Evey, or Cash Broomall is urged to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 at (302) 856-5850. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333.