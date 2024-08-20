DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach Police are seeking help from the public to identify suspects from a stabbing incident last month.
On July 5, around 1 a.m. two men were found lying on the ground suffering stab wounds outside of the North Beach Restaurant in Dewey Beach. After being brought to Beebe Medical Center both victims remain stable.
This is still an active case, if anyone has any information report it to the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Dewey Beach Police Department or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 888-TIP-3333.