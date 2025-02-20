OCEAN CITY, Md. — A new poll finds that a majority of people on the Eastern Shore support offshore wind projects, with 51% in favor and 37% opposed.The survey, conducted by Gonzales Research & Media Services and sponsored by the regional advocacy group Shore Progress, also found strong support for renewable energy in general, with 54% favoring a transition away from fossil fuels.
The poll results suggest that many locals believe offshore wind will bring economic and health benefits. About 70% of respondents said offshore wind would positively impact job growth, while 67% believe it would improve public health.
It's important to note that most coastal towns have vocally opposed offshore wind. The Town of Ocean City, joined by groups such as the Worcester County Commissioners, Coastal Association of Realtors and the Commercial and Recreational Fishing Industry, say they will continue to move forward with a lawsuit against a US Wind project. US Wind has indicated it will file its own lawsuit against efforts to stop the project.
US Wind plans to construct 114 large turbines just 10.7 miles off Maryland’s coast. Ocean City leaders have repeatedly opposed the project, citing concerns over its impact on marine ecosystems, the fishing industry, tourism, and the region’s iconic views.
The survey, which polled 404 registered voters, included findings such as:
- 66% said offshore wind would improve air and water quality.
- 65% believe it would help lower electricity costs and promote energy independence.
- 61% think it would enhance electricity reliability.
- 56% said it would help address climate change.
Opinions were divided on the impact of offshore wind on marine life, with 43% believing it would have positive effects and 43% disagreeing.
The poll surveyed 404 registered voters in Maryland Senate Districts 36, 37, and 38 between Dec. 27, 2024, and Jan. 6, 2025. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.