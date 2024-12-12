SEAFORD, Del.- A road closure will impact Seaford drivers on Thursday, Dec. 12. According to the city’s Department of Public Works, a section of Porter Street, about 150 feet north of Locust Street, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work to repair a water leak.
Drivers in the area are advised to plan for alternate routes during the repairs to avoid delays. People who live nearby are also asked to be cautious of crews working in the area.
The city says anyone with questions or concerns about the closure can contact Berley Mears, director of public works, at 302-629-8307 or Lt. Russ Little with the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6645.