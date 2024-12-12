Seaford road closure

Porter Street will close Dec. 12, as crews repair a water leak. Courtesy of the City of Seaford.

 Alyssa Baker

SEAFORD, Del.- A road closure will impact Seaford drivers on Thursday, Dec. 12. According to the city’s Department of Public Works, a section of Porter Street, about 150 feet north of Locust Street, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work to repair a water leak.

Drivers in the area are advised to plan for alternate routes during the repairs to avoid delays. People who live nearby are also asked to be cautious of crews working in the area.

The city says anyone with questions or concerns about the closure can contact Berley Mears, director of public works, at 302-629-8307 or Lt. Russ Little with the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6645.

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

