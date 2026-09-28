MILTON, Del. - The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend that Town Council disapprove preliminary plans for the proposed Scarlett Oaks development near Harbeson and Shingle Point roads.
Preliminary plans call for 163 units. The commission and developers discussed the proposal and whether certain roads within the development would meet town requirements. Developers said redesigning neighborhood roads could push back the approval process.
The proposal has also prompted discussion among people who live in Milton about housing costs, infrastructure, traffic and the environment.
“Development is fine as long as they're considering all incomes. You know, we got a lot of 300, $400,000 homes around here that normal working people can't afford.”
Another concern raised was the effect of development on infrastructure and the surrounding environment.
“It's impacts on infrastructure. We got to be really careful and also the environment around us.”
Plans for Scarlett Oaks include basins designed to manage stormwater.
Milton resident Ish Sudo is concerned about how developments such as Scarlett Oaks could affect the environment.
“We're so close to, like a national Wildlife Refuge and all these beautiful nature things. And people come to this area, Delaware, for vacation.”
Others, including Chris Nolf, said some concerns associated with growth, such as traffic, may be more closely tied to the summer tourism season.
“Traffic is, I think, a problem. But I think traffic is mostly from tourism, especially by the beaches. But out here, I don't know. Traffic is not too bad.”
The proposal will next go before Milton Town Council, which will decide whether to follow the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation.
The developer said the plans will be reviewed in an effort to meet town regulations.