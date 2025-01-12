BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Bethany Beach could see a parking and water fee increase, according to town documents.
The Bethany Beach Budget & Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Bethany Beach Town Hall. An agenda says the committee will review financial updates and discuss possible changes to the town’s Schedule of Fees, including potential increases to parking and water fees.
While the exact details of the proposed fee increases have not yet been disclosed, the topic will be a key part of the committee's discussion. These potential adjustments could impact locals and visitors alike, particularly during Bethany Beach's busy tourist season when parking is in high demand.
The committee will also review financial results from the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and discuss the draft budget for fiscal year 2026. The meeting provides an opportunity for people who live there to stay informed about the town’s financial planning and any upcoming changes to fees.
The agenda includes:
- Call to Order
- Approval of the Agenda
- Approval of Minutes from the October 17, 2024, meeting
- Review results of the third quarter of FY 2025
- Discuss the FY 2026 draft budget
- Discuss proposed changes to the Schedule of Fees, including potential parking and water fee increases
For now, it remains unclear how much parking or water fees could increase or when the changes might take effect.