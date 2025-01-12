Bethany Beach Town Hall

Bethany Beach Town Hall is the host of all government meetings.

BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Bethany Beach could see a parking and water fee increase, according to town documents.

The Bethany Beach Budget & Finance Committee will meet on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Bethany Beach Town Hall. An agenda says the committee will review financial updates and discuss possible changes to the town’s Schedule of Fees, including potential increases to parking and water fees.

While the exact details of the proposed fee increases have not yet been disclosed, the topic will be a key part of the committee's discussion. These potential adjustments could impact locals and visitors alike, particularly during Bethany Beach's busy tourist season when parking is in high demand.

The committee will also review financial results from the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and discuss the draft budget for fiscal year 2026. The meeting provides an opportunity for people who live there to stay informed about the town’s financial planning and any upcoming changes to fees.

The agenda includes:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Approval of the Agenda
  3. Approval of Minutes from the October 17, 2024, meeting
  4. Review results of the third quarter of FY 2025
  5. Discuss the FY 2026 draft budget
  6. Discuss proposed changes to the Schedule of Fees, including potential parking and water fee increases

For now, it remains unclear how much parking or water fees could increase or when the changes might take effect.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you