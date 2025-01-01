Powerline

A powerline fell in Berlin this afternoon near Old Ocean City Boulevard and Worcester Highway, causing power outages and traffic disruptions in the area.

BERLIN, Md. — A high-voltage powerline fell in Berlin around 1:50 p.m. on Jan.1 near Old Ocean City Boulevard and Worcester Highway, causing power outages and traffic disruptions in the area.

Berlin Electric attributed the incident to a wind shear. In addition to the downed powerline, a second pole in the vicinity was partially fallen.

Initially, about 600 customers were left without power. Berlin Electric crews worked to restore service and reduced the number of affected customers to approximately 30 within an hour.

The Berlin Fire Company advised people to avoid the area.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.

Recommended for you