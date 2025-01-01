BERLIN, Md. — A high-voltage powerline fell in Berlin around 1:50 p.m. on Jan.1 near Old Ocean City Boulevard and Worcester Highway, causing power outages and traffic disruptions in the area.
Berlin Electric attributed the incident to a wind shear. In addition to the downed powerline, a second pole in the vicinity was partially fallen.
Initially, about 600 customers were left without power. Berlin Electric crews worked to restore service and reduced the number of affected customers to approximately 30 within an hour.
The Berlin Fire Company advised people to avoid the area.