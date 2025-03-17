Prescribed burns planned for Delaware’s national wildlife refuges

DELAWARE - If you notice smoky skies over Delaware in the coming weeks, it could be part of a planned effort to maintain local ecosystems.
Prescribed burns are set to take place at Bombay Hook and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuges. Crews from Delaware’s Forest Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife fire teams will be conducting the controlled burns, targeting approximately 80 acres near Bear Swamp Pool and Prime Hook Road.
The burns will occur once a week at each refuge between March 17 and April 20. However, the timing will depend on weather conditions, as dry and favorable burn conditions are necessary for the operations to proceed safely.
Prescribed burns are used to reduce wildfire risk, manage habitats, and promote healthy ecosystems. Authorities will monitor conditions closely to ensure the burns are conducted safely and effectively.