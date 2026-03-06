GEORGETOWN, Del. - Community members gathered at the Georgetown Public Library this week for a lecture highlighting the history and culture of the Nanticoke people as part of programming connected to the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.
The event, held in partnership with the Nanticoke Indian Museum, focused on the tribe’s history along the Nanticoke River and the importance of preserving Indigenous traditions on Delmarva.
Museum curator Therese Avedillo said the Nanticoke teachings emphasize peace and harmony.
“The Nanticoke word for peace is eweenetu,” Avedillo said. “And that’s what they strive to always carry, that harmonious spirit throughout their teachings and their livelihoods and their lifeways.”
For some attendees, the presentation was a chance to reconnect with local history.
“I grew up in Seaford, Delaware, and talked a lot in high school about Nanticoke and settling around the Nanticoke River and always been interested in history,” said Diane Eisenbrey. “I love history.”
Others said understanding the past helps explain the present.
“It’s very important to learn what happened back then, because it’s really what built what’s happening now,” said Kathleen Sparling. “Those things have gone through the generations and continued.”
Organizers say programs like the Georgetown lecture aim to ensure Indigenous perspectives are included as communities reflect on the nation’s history ahead of the America 250 milestone.