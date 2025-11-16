MILLSBORO, Del. - Preston Automotive Group has opened its new Boulevard Ford of Millsboro and Boulevard Lincoln facilities, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued investment across the Delmarva Peninsula.
Construction began in March 2024 with the goal of redefining how customers experience the Ford and Lincoln brands. The result is a pair of modern, guest-focused dealerships built around the Ford Signature 2.0 design, emphasizing transparency, technology and hospitality, according to the auto group.
The facilities includes open interiors, natural lighting and digital tools intended to create a streamlined buying and service experience. Lounges, service areas and guest spaces were designed to feel both intuitive and comfortable.
“For years, we’ve watched the Millsboro area grow and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it,” said Dave Wilson Sr., chairman of Preston Automotive Group. “These new Ford and Lincoln stores bring a whole new way to buy vehicles and allow us to better support the surrounding communities.”
With the new Millsboro dealerships now open, Preston Automotive Group continues to expand its presence across Delmarva.