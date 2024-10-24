Police

A prisoner started the fire from his cell and caused 20 inmates to be temporary moved. Medical personnel helped clear them out until they were able to return to their cells.

WESTOVER, Md. - A prisoner started a fire in their cell around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Eastern Correctional Institution, causing inmates to relocate while the incident was handled.

On Oct. 23, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, staff at ECI responded to an in-cell fire that produced significant smoke on the tier of the cell.

The department says the fire was extinguished without injuries to staff or inmates. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire, but the housing unit is back to normal operations.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

