LEWES, Del. — A proposed housing development in Lewes is drawing mixed reactions from people who live in the area as officials consider plans that could significantly reshape a stretch of farmland.
The Inland Oaks development would bring 84 single-family homes to nearly 50 acres of land between Robinsonville Road and Route 24. The proposal began the review process by the state’s Preliminary Land Use Service on Wednesday.
The land is already zoned agricultural, allowing for single-family construction, but the developer is seeking to convert it into a cluster subdivision. Plans show more than 26 acres would be preserved as open space, including retained forest and wetlands, though some clearing is expected.
Supporters, like Eileen Heffernan, say the project could meet growing demand as more retirees relocate to the area for its relatively lower cost of living.
“I think more and more people are coming down to Lewes, especially from areas of New York and New Jersey where the taxes are very, very high and people that are in their retirement are on a fixed income,” said Heffernan. “So they find this area more affordable for their income.”
Others, like Susan Lyon Fry, worry the development could strain local infrastructure and resources.
“Not every development that is built brings much to the community,” said Fry. “They tend to utilize the resources but not contribute to the resources. We have such a low tax structure, and if you look at the schools, they suffer because of that.”
Planning documents estimate the development could add about 815 car trips to local roads each day, raising concerns for some about increased traffic along Route 24 and surrounding areas.