MILLSBORO, Del. - A stretch of land along Handy Road in Millsboro could soon see significant changes as town leaders consider a rezoning update aimed at supporting the area’s rapid growth.
The Millsboro Town Council is reviewing a request to rezone a parcel to highway commercial, a designation that would allow for larger businesses and expanded retail options in an already busy corridor.
"We do need more shops," one local said.
Supporters of the proposal say the change reflects the region’s steady population increase and ongoing housing development.
"I think it’s a good thing. I think it’s needed," said Robin Snyder, who lives around the area. "The area is growing, housing is going up all over the place, and the infrastructure needs to grow with the housing developments."
The property sits near Peninsula Crossing, an area that already draws steady traffic from nearby hotels, restaurants and grocery stores. People say the location makes it a prime candidate for additional development.
"I’ve lived down here now for 10 years," one woman said. "In this vicinity of Millsboro, there is nothing except in Georgetown and out of Rehoboth. You have to go like a half hour away. So I would love it if something came closer."
Others who frequent the area say more shopping options would be welcome, even if it means dealing with increased congestion.
"I think the expansion of shops would be fine. It would be good for the area. Yes, it’s going to get congested, but we are congested in the summer anyway," said one woman.
Not everyone agrees. Another person we spoke with said traffic is already an issue and warned that additional development could worsen conditions along Handy Road.
Town leaders have not made a final decision. At this point, only one property is under consideration for rezoning, though the outcome could set the stage for further commercial growth in the future.
The Millsboro Town Council is expected to discuss the proposal at its meeting Monday night.