MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to weigh in on two proposed fishing regulations, including one that would clarify legal fishing gear requirements and another aimed at strengthening oversight of shellfish sold for human consumption.
The proposals are now in the public comment phase of Maryland's regulatory process. The agency says comments will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. July 27 before the department considers whether to move forward with the changes.
One proposal would update multiple fisheries regulations to clarify that people may only attempt to catch fish, crabs, oysters and hard-shell clams using gear already authorized under Maryland law. According to the Department of Natural Resources, the change is intended to eliminate ambiguity in existing regulations by applying legal gear requirements not only to the act of catching fish and shellfish but also to attempts to do so.
The proposed amendments would affect regulations covering blue crabs, oysters, black bass, hard-shell clams and recreational fishing gear in both tidal and nontidal waters. The department said the proposal is not expected to have an economic impact.
A separate proposal would require certain shellfish harvesters who sell their own catch directly to consumers to formally declare their intent to operate as seafood dealers if they are already licensed and certified by the Maryland Department of Health.
The department said the requirement would improve its ability to track shellfish entering the marketplace, verify that shellfish intended for human consumption are properly tagged and handled and ensure required oyster taxes are collected. Those tax revenues are used for shellfish replenishment projects that support Maryland's wild oyster population.
The department's economic analysis found that the proposal could increase state revenue by improving tax compliance while benefiting the oyster fishery over time. However, it also noted that the change could have a meaningful economic impact on some small businesses that had previously not complied with existing tax requirements.
Neither proposal has a public hearing scheduled.
People interested in reviewing the proposed regulations or submitting comments can visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Changes to Fishing Regulations. The agency says comments on both proposals must be received by 11:59 p.m. July 27.