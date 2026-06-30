Weather Alert

...EXTREME HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 degrees possible. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Delaware Beaches, and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very warm low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s at night will not offer much relief from the heat. This combined with multiple days of near record breaking temperatures will exacerbate the impacts from the heat and humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&