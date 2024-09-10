SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Public Schools are having Public Information sessions on Thursday Sept. 19, and Thursday Nov. 21 about a study analyzing elementary schools' attendance boundaries. The goal of this is to see what is needed to balance enrollment and stop overcrowding in schools.
This study is being conducted by the company, Cropper GIS Consulting and will soon publish a website with a feedback form, an interactive map and project boundary study maps and stats.
Below are a list of dates, times and locations for the sessions:
- Public Information Session 1 on Thursday Sept. 19
- 4 p.m. at Wicomico H.S. Auditorium (201 Long Avenue, Salisbury, MD)
- 6 p.m. at West Salisbury Elementary (1321 West Road, Salisbury, MD)
- Public Information Session 2 on Thursday Nov. 21
- 4 p.m. at Salisbury Middle School (607 Morris Street, Salisbury, MD)
- 6 p.m. at Prince Street Elementary (400 Prince Street, Salisbury, MD)