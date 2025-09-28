REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Art League will host a one-day Portfolio Day for high school art students on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is open to seniors and underclassmen interested in pursuing art majors in college. Students will have the chance to meet with representatives from surrounding colleges and universities, including Delaware State University, Delaware Technical Community College, Temple University, Moore College of Art and Design, and Salisbury University.
Attendees are encouraged to bring examples of their artwork for feedback and portfolio advice.
The event will be held at the Rehoboth Art League galleries, 12 Dodds Lane, and is free. Advance registration is requested at rehobothartleague.org.