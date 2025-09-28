Portfolio Day

The Rehoboth Art League is holding a free portfolio day for high school art students on Oct. 11. (The Rehoboth Art League)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Art League will host a one-day Portfolio Day for high school art students on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is open to seniors and underclassmen interested in pursuing art majors in college. Students will have the chance to meet with representatives from surrounding colleges and universities, including Delaware State University, Delaware Technical Community College, Temple University, Moore College of Art and Design, and Salisbury University.

Attendees are encouraged to bring examples of their artwork for feedback and portfolio advice.

The event will be held at the Rehoboth Art League galleries, 12 Dodds Lane, and is free. Advance registration is requested at rehobothartleague.org.

Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.

