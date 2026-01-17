Rehoboth Beach Barbell Club hosts fundraiser for fallen DSP Trooper Matthew Tyler Snook
Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
-
- Updated
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Barbell Club hosted a fundraiser on Saturday to support the family of the fallen Delaware State Police Trooper Matthew Tyler Snook.
Saturday was not a typical day at the Rehoboth Beach Barbell Club located off of Route 1 in Rehoboth Beach. An opportunity to raise funds for the family of Delaware State Police Trooper Matthew Tyler Snook was given to members of the Delaware community.
DSP Trooper and Corporal Snook was shot and killed last month on Dec. 23rd.
Organizer of the fundraising event and owner of the Rehoboth Beach Barbell Club, William Harris, says he felt compelled to host this event.
"In order for people to participate in our event today, we made it mandatory that everybody made a donation to the official fundraiser," Harris tells CoastTV. "Our event today was a great way for people to come in and have a positive outlet for whatever they were feeling regarding this tragedy that happened in our community."
Some of the participants were simply there to show support, but for participants such as Delaware State Police Colonel William Crotty, Saturday's event was far more personal.
"Over the course of, like, the last three weeks, I've been able to sit with the Snook family and just learn about what a wonderful person he was. His strength, his kindness, and the dignity in which he treated people every day left a huge impact into the community," said Colonel Crotty. "That void, we're going to have the responsibility of filling that and making sure that we live his values as we move forward."
Colonel Crotty says the fitness and wrestling community has shown overwhelming support.
As a student at Saint Mark's High School, Snook was a 2009 state wrestling champion and a two-time state finalist. He went on to graduate from the University of Maryland, where he was also on the wrestling team. Snook was also recruited by Rutgers and George Mason.
Jax Norris made the trip from New Castle to show his support.
"I wish I got to lift with him. It would have been cool getting to lift with him," said Norris.
Whether bench pressing or deadlifting weights, people from all over Delaware made their support felt.
The Back the Blue event that was scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 18th at Hudson Fields in Milton was recently cancelled due to extreme weather conditions expected to hit Delaware. A new date will be announced once rescheduled.
