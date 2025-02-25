REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach announced that an agreement will increase the starting salary for the city's officer's and provides 100 percent payment of health insurance coverage for officers and 80 percent for their dependents.
In a statement shared to the City's website, Police Chief Keith Banks says, "This is a long standing agreement between the City and the General Teamsters and Local 326 so there aren't a lot of significant changes," said Banks. "Importantly, though, this updated agreement provides for an increase in base salaries, allowing the City to catch up with other nearby departments and to continue to attract the highest quality officers to serve our citizens and visitors."
According to the statement, the agreement provides a one percent increase between years of service, as well as a four percent annual cost of living increase in years two and three of the contract.
"Our police officers do important, hard work," City Manager Taylour Tedder said. "This revised contract helps ensure that the City of Rehoboth Beach Police Department remains competitive in the market and is able to attract top law enforcement candidates."
Once the agreement goes into effect, the base salary will increase from $64,000 to $78,000 with a four percent cost of living increase every year of the course of a three year contract.
Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks says there aren't a lot of changes to the agreement, but the most notable is the salary increase.
"It's to be competitive with other departments around. Ultimately the City thought it was fair too to be competitive and get good personality in here," said Banks.
Banks shared there was a study done that looked at other police departments including Lewes, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Milford.
Maria Edwards recently moved to Rehoboth Beach and says the increase is important and well deserved, especially in the Rehoboth Beach area.
"I think it's perfect because the cost of living down here is expensive. They deserve a raise, they work hard," said Edwards.
The three year agreement will go into effect April 1.