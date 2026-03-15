REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A city committee is exploring the creation of a connected bike network in Rehoboth Beach, saying clearer routes and signage could improve safety for cyclists and drivers alike.
The city’s Streets and Safety Committee recently discussed concerns that existing bike markings along Rehoboth Avenue are confusing and contribute to conflicts between vehicles and cyclists.
Committee member Collins Roth, an avid cyclist who rode his bike to the meeting, said he sees safety challenges firsthand while riding through the city. The proposal under discussion would shift cyclists away from heavily traveled roads such as Rehoboth Avenue and onto quieter residential streets.
Unlike traditional bike paths, the suggested network would not create separated bike lanes. Instead, it would rely on clearer signage, improved wayfinding and designated routes intended to guide riders along calmer streets.
The plan also calls for upgrading bike parking facilities, adding modern racks and installing air pumps at key locations along the route.
According to a city presentation, the proposed network would be within 1,000 feet of nearly every home in Rehoboth Beach, creating a connected system throughout the city.
Roth said increasing bike access could also provide an economic boost.
“Bikers tend to go to locations and stay longer and go more frequently,” Roth said. “And so that often it leads to revenue boosts for local businesses.”
The committee also discussed the possibility of adding a crosswalk behind the Rehoboth Beach Museum to connect with the existing bike path. Members acknowledged that any new crossing would require coordination with the Delaware Department of Transportation and could take time to implement.
City documents show the committee plans to consult with Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks to gather input from the police department before moving forward.
While the committee can make recommendations, city commissioners would ultimately decide whether to advance the proposed bike network.