REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Flags waved and applause filled the air on Tuesday, Nov. 11, as the community gathered at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand to honor veterans and remember those who never returned home.
The city's annual Veterans Day ceremony brought together veterans, families, and city leaders in a display of gratitude and unity.
"It’s about all of us. All of those who serve," said Jerry Price, a veteran attending the event. Price described Veterans Day as a time for connection, rooted in the shared experiences of service.
"It’s a collective," Price said. "When you join the service, you all put the same uniform on. We could train the same way. You lose some of your individualism, but you gain that camaraderie, you gain that teamwork. It’s kind of like an engine firing on all cylinders."
For others, like Dave Diefenderfer, a captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve, the holiday is a reminder that service continues even after leaving the military.
"Veterans Day to me is a day to honor all the veterans who have served, served our country, and many veterans from many wars who have served and sacrificed for this country, Diefenderfer said. "I've had some fabulous tours around the world and it's just great pride serving the country."
The ceremony included a moment of silence, music in honor of veterans, and wreaths laid to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.