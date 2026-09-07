REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — As the summer crowds gradually slow down along the Delaware coast, the number of lifeguards patrolling Rehoboth Beach is also dropping significantly.
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol typically has about 32 lifeguards on duty during the summer and holiday weekend. Starting Tuesday, that number is expected to fall to between eight and 12 guards, according to RBP Captain Nico Caceres.
“Labor Day is pretty much the last hurrah for lifeguards and for a lot of the beach patrons on the beach,” Caceres said.
The reduction comes as many seasonal lifeguards head back to school and fewer visitors are expected on the beach.
With fewer guards available, the patrol will also reduce the area it covers.
“We kind of cover the most busy parts, which is in town and a little bit to the side streets, and we kind of work with what we got,” Caceres said.
For beachgoers like Danielle Davis, having lifeguards nearby remains important, particularly when conditions become rough.
“I actually came out because the waves are a little rough today,” Davis said. “But when I looked up and saw the guard was there, that definitely made me feel a little bit more confident.”
Caceres said fewer people on the beach does not necessarily mean fewer risks in the water. Fall can bring windy and stormy conditions, along with larger surf.
He urged swimmers to be cautious when conditions change and to check with lifeguards for information about beach closures or swimming restrictions, particularly when a tropical storm or hurricane is nearby.
Although the number of lifeguards on duty will decrease after Labor Day, the Rehoboth Beach Patrol will continue staffing stands through Sept. 20. The guards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.