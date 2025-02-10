Rehoboth Beach officials consider adding EV charging ports at convention center

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach officials will discuss a proposal to install electric vehicle charging stations at the city's convention center on Monday, Feb. 10, at 9 a.m.
According to commissioners, the plan includes adding two Level 2 dual-port chargers and one Level 3 dual-port charger. The estimated cost for purchasing and installing the chargers, along with electrical work and commissioning, is $114,667.25. Additional expenses for maintenance, management, and software bring the total first-year cost to approximately $127,987.25.
Officials project that the chargers could generate around $105,120 in revenue during the first year, based on an estimated daily usage of two Level 2 charging sessions per port at $20 and four Level 3 charging sessions per port at $25. After accounting for $13,320 in annual recurring costs, the net revenue per year is expected to be $91,800.
Commissioners are also exploring the possibility of securing a $45,000 rebate from Delmarva Power, which would reduce the installation cost to $69,667.25. If approved, the rebate would shorten the return on investment period from 13.1 months to 8 months.