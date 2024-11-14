Rehoboth Beach officials to look at payment options for increased beach patrol station cost

Construction on the new Beach Patrol building began in September 2023. In April, work paused when crews hit "hard soil" while driving wooden support piles into the ground, causing delays in the building process.

The two-story, 5,500-square-foot facility will feature public amenities on the first floor, including updated restrooms and changing rooms, while Beach Patrol operations will occupy the second level. The building will also include more conference space and improved accessibility.

Initially, the project was expected to cost $4.9 million. However, in July, the city reported that subsurface challenges had pushed the budget $550,000 over the original estimate. The project is now projected to cost $5.5 million.

Rehoboth Beach local Walter Heinlein expressed concerns about the project’s cost, "I just think there wasn't that much wrong with the old one," Heinlein said. "And I think they should have given the lifeguards raises instead of, you know, just spending more of our tax money."

On Friday, Nov. 15, city commissioners will consider spreading the increased cost of the Beach Patrol building over several years, rather than the initial plan to fund it within two budget cycles.

