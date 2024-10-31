REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The new Rehoboth Beach Patrol station on Baltimore Avenue broke ground in 2023, Now there is six months until construction is completed, in May of 2025.
The new station will be a 5,500 square foot, two story building. CoastTV news reported in July that the project was $550,000 over budget due to subsurface challenges.
Glen Johnson, a frequent visitor of Rehoboth Beach, says this will be nothing but positive for beachgoers.
"The new patrol station certainly promotes safety here at the beach." Johnson continued, "With all the riptide problems that Rehoboth experiences, lives will be saved because of this."
Lewes local Sharon Dixon, who grew up visiting Rehoboth and still visits often, shares the same sentiment as Johnson.
"It would be really tremendous to have such a state-of-the-art facility so close to the beach."