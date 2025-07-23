REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new historical marker is being installed to celebrate the history of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol.
The brief ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5 in front of the new beach patrol building on Baltimore Avenue. The public is welcome to attend the event.
“We are honored to receive this state historical designation for the Rehoboth Beach Patrol,” said Mayor Stan Mills. “It signifies the dedication, hard work, and compassion that the patrol has brought to our beaches for more than a century.”
The marker includes the history of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, stating the group was founded in 1921 and oversees two miles of beach within Rehoboth.