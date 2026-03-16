REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is warning locals, visitors and businesses to prepare for severe weather expected to move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.
With the threat of strong winds, people who live and work in Rehoboth Beach are asked to secure loose outdoor items such as umbrellas, outdoor furniture and trash cans. The city also encourages people to charge their phones and have flashlights ready in case of power outages.
High winds could also create dangerous surf conditions. Because of that risk, all water activities are prohibited, said the city.
If power outages happen in the City of Rehoboth Beach, the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center will open Tuesday during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for people who need to charge devices or stay warm. The Emmert Auction will still take place, but conference rooms will be available.
City crews are also preparing for the incoming storm. In addition to regular trash pickup on the south side of town, three trucks are collecting branches and debris Monday in an effort to clear as much as possible before strong winds arrive. People concerned about loose branches are encouraged to secure them until regularly scheduled yard waste pickup Wednesday.
Trash pickup for the north side of town is scheduled for Tuesday. The city said if that schedule changes because of the weather, people who live there will be notified.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.