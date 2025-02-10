Rehoboth Beach Life Guards

Life guards on the stand in Rehoboth Beach. The city is considering increasing their pay for the 2026 season.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del – Officials in Rehoboth Beach are working to finalize the city's 2026 fiscal year budget, which is currently at $43.8 million—an increase of more than $5 million ($38.6 million) from the previous year.

According to the proposed budget, one of the key areas of investment includes increasing pay for lifeguards and hiring eight additional part-time lifeguards.

The budget is being reviewed by Mayor Stan Mills and the City Commissioners at a workshop Monday afternoon in the second budget session this year. The first workshop was held on Jan. 17. A final budget vote expected on March 21. 

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

