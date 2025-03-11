REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Rehoboth Beach is considering a public-private partnership with Clear Space Theatre Company to develop a new performing arts center on Christian Street. The proposed site is currently leased to the Cape Henlopen Senior Center.
The partnership proposal includes several key agreements:
- The City of Rehoboth Beach would waive all application and permitting fees for the project
- Parking revenues from the new center would be maintained by the city
- Clear Space Theatre Company would pay a nominal annual land lease of $1, while the city would assess the market value and recognize it as in-kind support
- As part of its investment in the project, the city would contribute $1 million to Clear Space’s capital campaign
It is the latest chapter for Clear Space which has been looking to move from its existing facility on Baltimore Ave. That effort came to an impasse in 2022 when public opposition forced Clear Space to abandon plans for a new building on Rehoboth Avenue.
Clear Space began exploring options to re-locate in Lewes. No vote is expected on Tuesday from the presentation of the plan.