REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Public Library has launched a $2 million fundraising campaign to support a major renovation project aimed at transforming its downtown location into a future-ready space for the growing coastal community.
Announced Tuesday by Library Board President Kay Wheatley, the campaign will help fund renovations to the library at 226 Rehoboth Avenue. Construction recently began and will continue into 2026.
“We could not be more excited to kick off this once-in-a-generation campaign. Our goals are bold, even ambitious, but the only thing greater than our ambition is our optimism in achieving this together.” said Library Board President Kay Wheatley.
The overall project is already backed by $3 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and a Delaware Bond Bill. The library is now seeking additional contributions from people, businesses and civic groups. Donations can range from as little as $1 to naming rights for spaces, which are priced between $10,000 and $50,000.
The renovation will address three key areas:
A new HVAC system to provide year-round comfort and prevent program cancellations
Expanded electrical and internet capacity for high-speed access for remote workers and students
Reconfigured and expanded meeting and study rooms, with a 40–50 percent increase in availability and two new rooms added
ADA-compliant upgrades to improve accessibility for all visitors
Conceptual designs were approved in summer 2024, and the construction manager, Whiting Turner, was hired in November. A second location for the library was also recently finalized. The property on Warrington Road was purchased for about $2 million.