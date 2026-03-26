REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — City crews in Rehoboth Beach are urging restaurants and people who live there to take extra care with grease disposal after a recent increase in sewer system blockages, particularly along Rehoboth Avenue.
City workers say they have encountered higher-than-normal levels of grease in recent weeks, already leading to several downstream backups. Officials are now reminding the community that small changes in disposal habits can help prevent larger and more costly problems.
For restaurants and food service establishments, the city is emphasizing the importance of maintaining grease interceptors on a regular schedule and preventing grease and solids from exceeding 75% capacity before cleaning. Businesses are also required to keep detailed logs of grease trap maintenance and ensure grease is stored in proper, leakproof containers with secondary containment when needed.
City guidance also stresses that kitchen cleaning practices must keep grease out of floor and storm drains. Washing mats or equipment in the street, as well as dumping mop water or grease waste into storm drains, is prohibited.
For people who live there, officials are asking that grease, oils and fats never be poured down the sink. Instead, grease should be cooled and disposed of in a sealed container. Even small amounts, the city says, can build up over time and lead to clogs.
The city will also conduct its annual restaurant inspections from April 1 through May 15. Code Enforcement staff will check permits for establishments serving alcohol, while wastewater staff will inspect grease control practices, including maintenance records and pump-out logs. Officials say the inspections are expected to be brief.
City leaders say grease buildup does not simply wash away, but instead sticks to pipes and accumulates, eventually causing backups and other sewer issues. Preventative steps now can help avoid more serious disruptions later.