REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is preparing for the holiday season with the delivery of its Christmas tree scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18. This year's tree will be from Harbeson Global Methodist Church.
Harry Caswell LLC, Delmarva Power and the city's streets department will assist with removing, transporting and installing the tree, said the city.
Crews will begin transporting the tree from the church at 8 a.m. on that Wednesday. The tree is expected to arrive in Rehoboth Beach later that morning, although an exact delivery time has not been said.
The city said the delivery was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, but was moved to Nov. 18 to give the streets department additional time to prepare the tree for the holiday festivities.
The city's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Bandstand. The event will begin with a holiday sing-along led by Clear Space Theatre at 6:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at 7 p.m.
The city's holiday tree installations have faced challenges in previous years.
In 2024, high winds knocked down the city's 30-foot-tall, 5,000-pound Christmas tree overnight, shortly after it was installed. A similar incident occurred in 2023, when the city's Christmas tree snapped during installation while being removed from its delivery trailer.