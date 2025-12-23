REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Bandstand Summer Concert Series will include a weekday performance for the first time ever this summer, city officials announced, calling the change a "trial" aimed at evaluating its impact on businesses and visitors.
City commissioners emphasized that the weekday concert is experimental and that its success will determine whether similar events are scheduled in the future. A specific date for the weekday concert has not yet been announced. All other concerts in the long-running series will continue to take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The Bandstand Summer Concert Series has been a staple of Rehoboth Beach since 1963. City officials said attendance peaked at more than 1,500 people during a concert last summer, filling the entire Bandstand area.
Some business owners say the weekday concert could help bring customers downtown during typically slower periods.
Sam Lucano, who works across from the Bandstand, said midweek shows could benefit nearby businesses.
"It’s good for us, at least, because Tuesdays and Wednesdays are usually slower," Lucano said. "It might help drive our business up a little bit."
However, opinions among business owners remain divided. A survey presented during a Dec. 19 commissioners meeting showed businesses split on whether the concert series benefits downtown commerce. Some owners said free outdoor concerts draw customers away from shops and restaurants.
Tom Ibach, owner of Dolle’s, which sits directly across from the Bandstand, said concerts negatively affect his business, noting that 60% to 80% of his summer revenue is typically generated on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and that concerts take away from that business.
In addition to the weekday trial, commissioners adopted several recommendations aimed at improving the concert experience, including better enforcement of pedestrian access near businesses and improved communication about temporary lane changes and road closures during concerts.